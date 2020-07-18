Police Arrest Suspects Wanted for Multiple Robberies

Windsor Police Service has made arrests in relation to multiple robberies dating back to March.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeremiah Dinculescu was arrested on July 11 for allegedly robbing a store in the 4900 block of Wyandotte Street East in early May.

Christopher Temple was arrested on May 16 and charged for that robbery and a robbery on Seminole Street, but police later connected the 21 year old to four more cases.

One took place on March 2 in 1800 block of Drouillard Road, two in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East and he allegedly hit another store in the 4900 block of Wyandotte Street East on May 13.

Temple and Dinculescu, both from Windsor, Ont., face multiple charges of attempted robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence.