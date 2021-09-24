Police arrest tattoo artist following alleged sexual assault
A tattoo artist in Chatham is facing assault and sexual assault charges following an alleged incident with a female client.
Last month, a woman reported she was assaulted during an appointment at Loko Ink on Queen St. in Chatham.
Following an investigation, 32-year-old Dairon Rivero of Chatham was arrested.
Police want to ensure there no other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Residents can contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Rivero is scheduled to appear in court next month.