Police arrest tattoo artist following alleged sexual assault

A tattoo artist in Chatham is facing assault and sexual assault charges following an alleged incident with a female client.

Last month, a woman reported she was assaulted during an appointment at Loko Ink on Queen St. in Chatham.

Following an investigation, 32-year-old Dairon Rivero of Chatham was arrested.

Police want to ensure there no other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Residents can contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Rivero is scheduled to appear in court next month.