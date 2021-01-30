Police Arrest Third Suspect in Chatham Shooting Investigation

Police now have three people in custody in relation to a shooting in Chatham.

As heard on AM800 News, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries while a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street Tuesday.

Constable Renee Cowell says 18-year-old Brianna Gardiner of Cambridge has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The news comes after 19-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen of London and a 17-year-old young-offender from Cambridge were arrested Friday afternoon.

Cowell says 17-year-old Kwame James and 19-year-old Terry St. Hill are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, police say not to approach the suspects and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Cowell thanked the public for their tips and continued efforts to capture those believed to be responsible for Tuesday's violent attack.

Anyone with information can contact Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.