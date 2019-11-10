Police Ask Drivers to Take Care on Windsor Roads

The first major snowfall for Windsor-Essex is expected Monday and could make the morning commute a bit more stressful for drivers.

After months of clear roadways Windsor Police Service is asking motorists to drive to the conditions on area roadways. Sergeant Steve Betteridge says Windsor drivers are usually pretty good at handling the snow, but if a reminder to slow down and leave plenty of room saves one life, it's worth it.

"We can forget that vehicle and how it will slide in certain conditions and we need to be prepared for that," he says. "Be patient and remember time is on your side in the big picture, you don't want to be involved in an accident and you don't want to have anyone get injured. A lot of that can be avoided by slowing down."

Betteridge is also reminding drivers not to have false confidence in tools like four wheel drive, because measures to keep your vehicle moving in bad weather don't stop it from sliding in the snow.

"You'll get going through quite a bit of snow, but you won't be able to quickly stop. I don't care what special equipment is on there, if you're driving too fast for the road conditions you won't have the safe control you need of that vehicle," he added.

Up to 15-centemetres of snow could fall in Windsor-Essex Monday.