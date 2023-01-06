Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths

TORONTO - Some of Canada's largest police associations say they are banding together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months.

The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association, and the Toronto Police Association say they are joining forces to examine the issues at play and will then call for change to make sure the "wave of violence" against police doesn't continue.

The associations, which represent about 60,000 sworn and civilian police personnel, say they will review judicial and public policy frameworks, including bail and sentencing practices.

They say they will also examine what they call a "growing and chronic" shortage of police officers and whether Crime Stoppers programs need to be boosted.

A funeral was held Wednesday for 28-year-old OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala, who was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27.

Four other police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Canada since September, RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., South Simcoe Police officers Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were shot at an Innisfil, Ont., home and died in hospital, and Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was shot dead in Mississauga, Ont.