Police Attend 3 Old Colony Mennonite Churches on Sunday

Police in Chatham-Kent attended three Old Colony Mennonite Churches on Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to the report of a gathering at the church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden and determined that the church was in violation of the current COVID-19 regulations. 

A 50-year-old Dover Centre man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order as per Ontario Regulations of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. 

At the church on Cundle Line in Charing Cross, police also determined a violation of the current COVID-19 restrictions and a 40-year-old Dresden man was charged.

According to police, a gathering at the church in Wheatley remains under investigation. 

