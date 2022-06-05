Police believe suspect involved in attempted murder is a youth

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit now believe a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted murder in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street is in their youth.

As heard on AM800 on Friday, police say they got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 and located an injured male with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is now being described as a white male, around 15 to 18-years-old with a slender build, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black running shoes, and a surgical mask during the incident.

The second suspect is described as a white male in their 20's wearing a black sweater and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.