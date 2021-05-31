Police Break up Large Car Meet in Windsor

Police broke up a car meet in Windsor over the weekend.

Video from a private Facebook group was shared with AM800 News Sunday, showing more than 50 cars in the Silver City parking lot at the corner of Walker and Provincial Roads.

Several groups of people could be seen mingling in the parking lot just before 12 a.m. Saturday.

The video shows Windsor Police Service vehicles driving through the lot with lights engaged and those in attendance could be seen peacefully leaving the area once police arrived.

AM800 News had previously been sent footage of a car meet in the FreshCo parking lot on the corner of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road. That incident allegedly happened on May 22, but it's unclear if police broke up the crowd.

The video showed more than 50 people in attendance in close contact while car owners did burnouts in the lot.

In a statement to AM800 News, Windsor police say "The Windsor Police Service will monitor the situation with the primary goal of public safety, officer safety, and the safety of our surrounding roadways. Officers are investigating and will take appropriate enforcement action where applicable. Anyone with information about such an event is encouraged to call the Windsor Police. Ontario is currently under a provincial stay-at-home order prohibiting any outdoor gatherings larger than five people, and those who do not comply may be issued tickets or subject to an investigation which may lead to charges."