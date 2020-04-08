Police, By-Law Enforcement Ready to Enforce Public Distancing Rules

The Windsor Police Service is warning there are consequences for those who do not follow physical distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit called on the public to report any groups of five people or more, and those who are not physical distancing or not self-isolating when they should.

Toronto has created bylaws and is now handing out fines to people who are gathered in big groups.

It hasn't gotten that far in Windsor yet, according to Manager of Bylaw Enforcement, Bill Tetler.

Tetler told AM800's The Afternoon News that city staff hope people will comply on their own.

"At this point we haven't created any by-laws. Windsor police along with by-law enforcement are working together to enforce the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act," he says. "We encourage people to stay home as much as possible. If you don't need to go out, don't go out."

Currently no more than five people can gather unless they're living together.

Park facilities are closed, but the trails are open for residents who maintain a safe distance from others.

Tetler says there are consequences for those breaking the rules.

"Over the last little bit we've been doing a lot of education. We're hoping it doesn't come to enforcement, but there are some pretty stiff fines for non-compliance with these measures," he says.

Tetler says it's unfortunate, but families are going to have to find alternate ways to connect over Easter weekend.

"We encourage them to use technology, whether it's Facetime or Skype ... or something along those lines to stay connected with their families. We encourage them not to be face-to-face with each other," he added.

If residents witness people breaking public gathering rules, Tetler says they can call 3-1-1 to report it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on week days.

He says to call the Windsor police non-emergency line at 519-258-6111 after 4 p.m. and on weekends and holidays.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said on Monday that self-isolation orders are a must and people need to follow them to protect the community.

"Reports of anyone not adhering to self isolation orders or quarantine orders based on travel recommendations or requirements, they should reporting those concerns to the non-emergency line for police services," she said.

Fines begin at $750 or higher if it is a non-essential business that is open.

— With files from AM00's Patty Handysides