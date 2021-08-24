Police Cars Damaged While Trying to Stop Suspected Impaired Driver

A Windsor man is facing numerous charges after police say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a number of Windsor Police patrol cars.

Police say just after 10 p.m. on August 22, officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who had just left an establishment in the 2600 block of Lauzon Parkway.

A few minutes later, a responding officer saw the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on Lauzon Parkway while driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to conduct a vehicle stop at Lauzon Parkway and Quality Way, but the driver fled.

Police continued their attempts to stop the vehicle, but during the course of the entire incident, the suspect vehicle struck multiple police vehicles during an attempt to flee.

Officers successfully stopped the vehicle in the 7000 block of Enterprise Way, the driver was arrested without further incident, and no officers were injured.

The police vehicles did sustain minor damage.

A 39-year-old man is facing four criminal charges and the matter remains under active investigation.

With files from Aaron Mahoney