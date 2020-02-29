Police Catch Downtown Windsor Robbery Suspect

Police have arrested a man alleged to have robbed a downtown Windsor convenience store.

Windsor Police Service was called to the store on corner of Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street for what was initially thought to be an armed robbery around 3 a.m. Monday Officers were told a man had entered the store brandishing what appeared to be a hand gun and demanded money.

The store clerk complied with the man and he fled with an undisclosed quantity of cash. Police found the alleged weapon later and learned it was a replica hand gun.

Investigators say they located their suspect Friday at around 9 a.m. thanks to tips received from the public.

The 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested without incident and has been charged with robbery, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Windsor police thanked the community and local media for their help with the case.