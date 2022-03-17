Police charge 14-year-old after car clocked at over 200 km/h

OPP in Lakeshore have charged a 14-year-old after a vehicle was clocked travelling over 200 kilometres-an-hour.

Around 1:40 a.m. on March 17, officers clocked a Chevrolet Camaro on Essex County Road 22 near Wallace Line travelling at 209 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was 14-year-old and the two passengers were 13-years-old.

The driver was charged with Stunt driving and the vehicle was impounded.

"Speeding is classified as one of the 'Big Four' road fatality categories, along with impaired driving, distracted driving and not utilizing a seatbelt. The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost. Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that," says Essex County OPP Traffic and Marine Staff Sergeant Jamie Smith.