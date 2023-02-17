Police charge another driver with stunt driving in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has charged a driver after a vehicle was clocked going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers stopped a driver Thursday on the expressway, resulting in a charge of stunt driving and the vehicle being seized.

The posted speed limit on the expressway is 100 km/h.

This is the fifth time in the past three days that Windsor police officers have charged a driver with stunt driving.

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

Drivers also face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if pulled over by police for stunt driving.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison, if convicted.