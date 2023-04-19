Police charge Chatham man after attempted break and enter

A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing a number of charges after an attempted break and enter.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to a business on Park Avenue East in Chatham late Monday night for a break and enter investigation.

Police say they received information of a man trying to get into the building and also received a description.

When officers arrived, they located the man.

Police say surveillance footage showed the man driving into the business’s parking lot, possessing drills, bolt cutters, wire strippers and a flashlight.

Investigators say the man could be seen using the tools to damage a vending machine and two locks and was also prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Police say at headquarters, the man urinated and defecated on the floor and bench of a cell.

The man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possessing break-in instruments and two counts of mischief.

Police say the man was released with conditions.