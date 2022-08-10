Police charge driver in hit and run investigation

Windsor Police have charged a man from Essex after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say through investigation they identified the involved driver on Tuesday, August 9 where he was arrested in the Town of Essex.

The vehicle was also located and seized as evidence.

According to police, the involved vehicle is described as a grey Ford F-150 pick-up truck with black mirrors.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators are still seeking video evidence of the incident and any evidence of the vehicle driving in the area before and after the incident.

The 33 year-old-man is facing a charge of leaving an accident scene which caused bodily harm and was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

