Police charge eighth person in relation to Walpole Island homicide

Ontario Provincial Police have charged an eighth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man on Walpole Island last year.

25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga was first reported missing to Windsor police in February 2021, and his remains were found on March 17, 2021 on Walpole Island.

According to police, officers from the Lambton County Crime Unit attended the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on Saturday where they took a 20-year-old suspect into custody on a warrant.

20-year-old Turuk Thomas from Kitchener is now facing a first degree murder charge.

Police say he has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Sunday.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.