Police charge five with impaired driving

Not the way provincial police in Essex County wanted to start the month of February.

According to police, five drivers were charged in the first seven days of the month with impaired driving.

Police say the drivers are between the ages of 27-years-old and 63-years-old.

Three are from Windsor and two are from Lakeshore.

One driver was also charged with possession of a schedule substance - methamphetamine and operation while prohibited.

The five had their vehicles impounded for seven days and their driver licenses suspended for 90-days.