Police charge four people after downtown Windsor assault

Charges have been laid after an assault in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning.

Windsor police say officers were called to the intersection of University Ave. and Ouellette Ave. around 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, officers located an unconscious man on the ground.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim was assaulted by four suspects outside of a nightclub.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived but were quickly tracked to a nearby hotel in the 200-block of Dougall Avenue.

Four 20-year-olds, all from Michigan have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

