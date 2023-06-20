Police charge man with manslaughter after drug-related death

Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter following a drug-related death of a local woman.

According to police, a 47-year-old woman was found dead in last December 2022 at a residence in the 3400-block of Wilkinson Lane.

Police say an autopsy revealed the woman died of a drug overdose and toxicology tests showed the drugs had contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Staff Sergeant Edward Novak says the investigating officer determined the death was criminal.

"As a result the investigator conducted some search warrants on telecommunication devices and production orders. And they were able to determine that there was enough grounds to lay of charge for manslaughter in the death of this female."

He says being able to find the sources of where the drugs are coming from is not always the easiest thing to do.

"We follow the evidence as we can and depending on what's given to us or how it's given to us because a lot of times we don't know the information is there. But we were able to receive information from a family member to look on certain devices which we found evidence."

He says it's not that common to be able to track down the supply.

"It's quite important that we have a direct lineation, a direct nexus to the drug sale to the death," Novak said. "There's a very small window that we're able to, that we have to look at to make sure that the drugs caused the death."

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation to identify and locate the provider of the drug and through the investigation, officers identified 27-year-old Tyler Ouellette as the suspect.

He was arrested Sunday night in the 2600-block of Lauzon Road by members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides