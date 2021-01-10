Police Charge One; Continue to Look for Stolen Snowmobile

Provincial police in Tecumseh are asking for the public's help.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Tecumseh has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime but officers are still looking for one of the stolen items.

According to police, two snowmobiles were reported stolen to Lakeshore OPP on December 2.

After receiving a citizen complaint on December 27, officers investigated an operator of a snowmobile and determined it was one of the stolen items.

Police recovered a yellow Ski-Doo MXZ but are still in search of an orange 2005 Artic Cat FZ snowmobile.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.