Police charge pedestrian after being hit by a vehicle

A pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Tecumseh has been charged.

Ontario Provincial Police say the pedestrian was charged with pedestrian disobey "don't walk" signal.

According to police, officers and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15pm.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Manning Road and St. Gregory's Road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.