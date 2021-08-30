iHeartRadio
Police charge second suspect connected to Fort Erie homicide involving Windsor woman

am800-news-pannunzio-fort-erie-murder-homicide-january-22-2021

Niagara Regional Police have laid more charges in connection to a homicide in Fort Erie involving a Windsor woman.

On Monday, 29-year-old Heidi Bahler of Scarborough was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

This comes after 22-year-old Christopher Lucas of Scarborough was charged last week with two counts of first degree murder.

Police continue to investigate the murders of 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor.

As heard on AM800 in January, police were called to a home in Fort Erie for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of the two women who died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed a group of people from outside the Niagara region attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering, but it's not yet clear what led to the murders.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

