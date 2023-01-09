Police charge Tecumseh transport truck driver

A 61-year-old transport truck driver from Tecumseh has been charged with careless driving after a single vehicle collision on Highway 401.

Provincial police in Elgin County say it happened on January 4 just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 401 westbound in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, the transport truck left the roadway, entered the centre median and collided with the cable guard rail.

Police say the driver was the lone occupant and suffered minor injuries.