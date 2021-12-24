Police charge three after traffic stop

Three city men are facing charges after a traffic stop in Windsor.

Windsor police say an officer saw a vehicle travelling southbound on Howard Avenue around 4:30 Thursday morning.

According to police, the vehicle licence plates were previously reported stolen.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of Howard Ave. and arrested three men without incident.

As of result of the arrests, police say officers also discovered and seized 20.8 grams of fentanyl, 26.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, money and a switchblade knife from the vehicle.

A 50-year-old, a 38-year-old and a 36-year-old, all from Windsor are facing a number of charges including Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.