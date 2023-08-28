Police charge three people after break and enter at a Kingsville business

Three people have been charged after a break and enter in Kingsville.

Provincial police say members of the Kingsville detachment were called to a business in the 100-block of Division Street South last Thursday.

According to police, the business was broken into during the overnight hours and multiple bicycles and accessories were stolen.

The OPP says members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit and officers from Kingsville executed a search warrant at a home on Remark Drive on Friday, August 25.

Police say six bicycles and bicycle accessories valued at roughly $10,000 were seized.

Three people, ranging in age between 34-years-old to 52-years-old have been charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.