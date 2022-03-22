Police charge three people from Toronto after a drug bust in Windsor

Three people from Toronto are facing charges following a drug bust in Windsor.

The arrests come after the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in February of 2022 into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

During the course of the investigation, police identified an adult male, a vehicle and a residence as being involved in the operation.

On March 21, police located the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of Elm Avenue and arrested three people inside without incident.

Officers recovered 37.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46.3 grams of fentanyl and cash from the vehicle.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $22,000.

A 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, all from Toronto, face drug trafficking charges.