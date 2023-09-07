Police charge two people with break and enter

Two suspects were caught hiding in bushes after a break and enter in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers responded to the 800-block of County Road 8 Wednesday night for a report of a break and enter.

According to police, two people went to the property and broke into storage units.

Police say the suspects were found hiding in bushes and were taken into custody without incident.

A 27-year-old from Scarborough and a 32-year-old from North York have been charged.

