Police Charge Two with Attempted Murder

Windsor police have charged two men with attempted murder.

As AM800 news reported Monday morning, a patrol officer found a 31-year-old man in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street West, who had sustained serious facial injuries.

According to police, it was determined that the victim was assaulted at a residence in the 500 block of Caron Avenue.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random and the suspects and victim are known to each other.

A 37-year-old from Windsor is charged with Attempt Murder and a 29-year-old from Brantford is charged with Attempt Murder and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone in the area of the 600 block of Wyandotte Street West and the 500 block of Caron Avenue to check their video surveillance for any possible evidence.

