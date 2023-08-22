Police charge Wallaceburg man after 2x4 used in assault

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a Wallaceburg man after a 2x4 was used during an assault.

According to police, officers responded to Edwy Street in Wallaceburg last month for a disturbance call.

Police say a physical altercation occurred between two men, where one of the men used a 2x4 to assault the other man and also smashed the back window of his vehicle.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and the man was arrested on Monday (August 21) after officers were called to Oak Street in Wallaceburg for another disturbance call.

Police have charged a 27-year-old from Wallaceburg with mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.