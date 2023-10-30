Police charge Wallaceburg man with first-degree murder

A first-degree murder charge has been laid in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to a home on Elgin Street in Wallaceburg early Saturday morning for a medical emergency.

Police say when they arrived, officers discovered a 64-year-old Wallaceburg man dead with an apparent injury.

According to police, a 68-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Sunday.

Police say it's an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.