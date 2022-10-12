Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home

Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police reported the two officers had responded to a disturbance call at a home on Somers Boulevard, near the 25th Sideroad at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said both officers were shot inside the home.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Const. Devon Northup and Const. Morgan Russel," South Simcoe Police Acting Chief John Van Dyke said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Words cannot describe our grief," Van Dyke said. "This is personal for me. I went to police college with Morgan 33 years ago."

Authorities said one officer was rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and died of his injuries.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition. Police confirmed he died early Wednesday morning.

Van Dyke said Const. Russel was a 33-year veteran of the service. The 54-year-old leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

He said 33-year-old Const. Northup had been with South Simcoe Police for six years and was a member of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team.

"We recognize the community has questions, as do we," the police chief added.

He noted the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate. "I am, therefore, very limited in what information we can share," Van Dyke said.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm.

Investigators said the 23-year-old male suspect involved in the case was pronounced dead following an interaction with the police.

"We ask for your patience and privacy as we attempt to come to terms with the loss of two beloved members of our family," Van Dyke concluded.

York Regional police are assisting with the investigation.

This is the second fatal police shooting in recent weeks. Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, Ont.

Condolences started pouring in on social media following the news.

With files from CTV's Cheryl Browne