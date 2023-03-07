Police continue investigation along E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police continue to investigate along the E.C. Row Expressway.

According to police, they are searching for evidence in connection to the disappearance of Krystine Scott.

Scott was last seen in November 2021.

Police say they will be out along the north side of the expressway between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, until about 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

Last October, a $20,000 reward was offered for information that results in locating the 30-year-old or assists with the prosecution of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

Scott is described as Caucasian, five-feet-tall, and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has long blonde hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.