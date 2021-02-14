Police Continue Search for Suspects in Chatham-Kent Shooting

Police continue their search for the remaining suspects in last months shooting in Chatham-Kent.

As heard on AM800 News, two people were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street on Jan. 26.

Police say a third person was shot at but wasn't hurt in the incident.

So far Brianna Gardiner, 18, of Cambridge, Ont., 19-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen of London, Ont. and a 17-year-old young-offender from Cambridge, Ont. have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police say they're still looking for 19-year-old Terry Hill and a 17-year-old young offender.

Investigators say the pair may be hiding out in surrounding communities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.