Police continue to investigate Monday's homicide
Residents living in the area of Kamloops Street and Calderwood Avenue in Windsor can expect a police presence in their neighbourhood today.
According to a Windsor police tweet, officers will be in the Devonshire Heights park area as they continue to investigate Monday's homicide.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Since Monday evening, police have been looking for for 26-year-old Malique Calloo, who's wanted on a charge of first degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Daniel Squalls.
Squalls was shot outside of a daycare in the 800-block of Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Calloo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached directly.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help Squalls family with funeral costs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.