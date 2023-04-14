Police continue to search for suspect wanted for first-degree murder
Windsor police continue to search for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting.
Malique Calloo is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.
He is described as a black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs 245 lbs.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
In December, investigators with the Major Crimes Unit said they received credible information that Calloo might be hiding with friends or family in Chatham, Sarnia, London, Hamilton, Niagara Region or the Greater Toronto Area.
Police and Crime Stoppers also offered a $6,000 reward in December for any information leading to the arrest of the 26-year-old.
The reward reminds in place.
On Dec. 6, police arrested Hussein Al Hayawi of Windsor in connection to the shooting.
The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.