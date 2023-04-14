Police continue to search for suspect wanted for first-degree murder

Windsor police continue to search for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting.

Malique Calloo is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

He is described as a black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs 245 lbs.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.