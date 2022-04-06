Police cruiser damaged by suspect facing drug charges

A Windsor woman is facing charges after trying to flee from police before being arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation into suspected drug trafficking earlier this month, and were able to identify a suspect, residence, and vehicle as significant to the investigation. On Tuesday, the suspect was seen driving in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street.

Police say the driver put the vehicle in reverse and tried to flee when approached by officers, hitting a police vehicle in the process. There was minor damage to both vehicles, but no one was injured. The suspect was then arrested without further incident.

Various drugs, including methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine, clonazepam, alprazolam, and lorazepam were found in the suspect’s possession, along with some cash.

Police say the street value of the seized drugs is estimated around $5,100.

The suspect is charged with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. It was also discovered she was driving with a suspended licence and is facing charges for driving while under suspension.

