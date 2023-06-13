Police determine stranger did not commit sexual assault

Windsor police have provided an update to a sexual assault investigation at Optimist Memorial Park on Ypres Avenue.

Police say the investigation determined that a stranger did not commit the sexual assault and the public is not at risk.

As AM800 news reported last week, police were searching for suspect after a girl was sexually assaulted in the park on Saturday June 3 at 10 p.m.

At that time, investigators said the girl was approached by a man on a bike, who spoke to her and then sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.

Police say The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a sexual assault and theft and say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Investigators say the incident was not a random act.