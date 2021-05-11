Police Disable Dangerous Package in Chatham

An investigation is underway in Chatham after a suspicious package was found outside of a home on Park Avenue West.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a call Monday afternoon about a suspicious package.

According to police, the package was deemed dangerous and the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help disable the device.

Police say for public safety reasons, the road between Wedgewood Boulevard and O'Neil Street was closed to traffic and individuals in the immediate area were evacuated.

They were able to return to their homes around 10pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.