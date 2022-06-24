Police dismantle clandestine synthetic drug lab in LaSalle

Emergency personnel have dismantled a clandestine synthetic drug lab.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, members of the Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team along with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, LaSalle Police, the Ontario Fire Marshall, LaSalle Fire and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services executed a search warrant at a home in LaSalle on Wednesday.

Police say they received information earlier this month about a suspected clandestine synthetic drug lab that was operating in town.

As a result of the search warrant, a functional clandestine synthetic drug lab processing cocaine was located by police.

More than two kilograms of cocaine and chemicals associated to a cocaine extraction lab including acetone, isopropyl alcohol, hexane, muriatic acid and hydrochloric acid were seized.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

Police say the investigation continues and no charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators say there is no concern to public safety linked to the dismantling of the clandestine synthetic drug lab.

Police add the commercial grade, flammable chemicals were removed from the site by a hazardous waste management company.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

