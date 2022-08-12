iHeartRadio
Police identify and arrested two suspects involved in counterfeit money investigation

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Cruiser

The Windsor police have identified and arrested two suspects involved in a counterfeit money investigation.

According to Windsor police, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested without incident and are facing a charge of fraud under $5000.

As heard on AM800 news on Thursday, August 11, officers attended a business in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of fraud.

The male and female suspect entered the business on Tuesday night and made three separate transactions using a counterfeit fifty-dollar bill. 

Both are awaiting a court date at a later date as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.


 

