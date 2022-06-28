Police identify cyclists killed on Walpole Island

Ontario Provincial Police have identified two cyclists who were struck and killed on River Road last week.

They've been identified as 36-year-old Michelle White and 50-year-old Gretta Williams, both of Walpole Island First Nation.

On June 22, shortly before 5:00 a.m., members of Walpole Island Police Service and Lambton County OPP responded, along with Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Service and Walpole Island Fire Department, to a report that two cyclists that had been struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

River Road was closed for the investigation between Firehall Road and Austin Road.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and further updates will be provided when they become available.