Police identify five teenage suspects in downtown stabbing investigation

Five teenage suspects have been identified as part of an investigation into a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service reports that two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been identified in connection to the case.

On April 30, 2023, at 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Dougall Avenue following a report of an assault.

Once on the scene, the victim told officers that a group of five people had followed and threw rocks at him.

When the victim confronted the group in the 200 block of Dougall Ave., the suspects stabbed the victim and sprayed him with a noxious substance.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit released a video on Tuesday showing several suspects which was widely shared on social media.

No charges have been laid and police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.