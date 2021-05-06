Police Identify Leamington Man Killed in Head-on Crash

Chatham-Kent Police Service has identified a Leamington man killed in a head-on crash near Tilbury.

As heard on AM800 News, police were called to Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road Tuesday morning for a head-on collision between a van and a transport truck.

Police say 83-year-old Wayne Ives was pronounced dead at the scene and a 63-year-old Wheatley man suffered minor injuries.

Chatham-Kent police say the investigation is ongoing.