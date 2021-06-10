Police Identify Man Killed in Chatham-Kent

A 35-year-old man killed last week in Chatham-Kent has been identified by police.

Chatham-Kent police say the man has been identified as Manuel DaSilva of Chatham.

As heard on AM800 News, police were called to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue Eas on June.

Investigators say an altercation between several men, all known to eachother resulted in the man's death.

Kyle Samko, 26, was arrested without incident on June 5 in Sarnia.

The Sarnia man is charged with first degree murder and will appear in court Thursday.