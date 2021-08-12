Police Identify Persons of Interest in Double Homicide Case

An update to a double homicide investigation in Fort Erie involving a Windsor woman.

The Niagara Regional Police Service has now identified two persons of interest shown in a photograph released in July.

Police are thanking the public for it's help, but will not be releasing their names as it may hinder the investigation.

Investigators are still seeking information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murders of 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor.

In January, police were called to a home in Fort Erie for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of the two women who died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed a group of people from outside the Niagara region attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering, but it's not yet clear what led to the murders.

A $100,000 award is being offered and anyone with information is urged to call Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.