Police identify suspect in fatal shooting in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city.

Police say Malique Calloo is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The 26-year-old Windsor man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached directly.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, police were called about shots fired in the in the 800-block of Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul with the Major Crime Unit says the shooting was a targeted incident.

"Investigators have now identified a 26-year-old male wanted in relation to this shooting," says Faddoul. "The male is identified as Malique Calloo, he's a male black, approximately 6-feet tall. He's believed to be wearing a dark puffy jacket, light coloured pants and white shoes."

Windsor Police Staff Sergeant Joe Faddoul, November 29, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says a firearm was used in this homicide and has not been recovered.

"Anybody who observes Mr. Calloo should call 9-1-1 immediately," he says. "Anybody that knows the whereabouts of Mr. Calloo is requested to call Windsor police, 9-1-1 or Major Crime Unit immediately. Anybody in the area of the 800-block of Hanna, anybody on Parent Street between Hanna and Tecumseh that may have seen or heard anything around 4:30 p.m., give or take an hour, call police. Anybody with surveillance footage, they're asked to review it. If they believe they've captured anything with the vehicle that we released yesterday, they're asked to contact police."

Police say they have located a vehicle that was set on fire and while they are confident it is the suspect vehicle, they are not able to yet confirm it was the vehicle used in the shooting.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson & Rob Hindi