Police Identify the Victim of a Snowmobile Crash on Lake St.Clair
Provincial police have now released the name of the man killed in a snowmobile crash in Chatham-Kent on the weekend.
43-year-old Brent Aitken of Chatham was killed when his snowmobile collided with another snowmobile late Saturday afternoon on Lake St. Clair near Mitchell's Bay.
The OPP say a second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.