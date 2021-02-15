Police Identify the Victim of a Snowmobile Crash on Lake St.Clair

Provincial police have now released the name of the man killed in a snowmobile crash in Chatham-Kent on the weekend.

43-year-old Brent Aitken of Chatham was killed when his snowmobile collided with another snowmobile late Saturday afternoon on Lake St. Clair near Mitchell's Bay.

The OPP say a second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.