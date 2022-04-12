iHeartRadio
Police identify three people killed in a crash near Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington have now identified three people killed in a crash last month. 

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Alexander Beleutz of Leamington, 41-year-old Michael Cabral of Chatham-Kent, and 41-year-old Kamilla Lenart of Wheatley.

Just before 8 p.m. on March 13, a vehicle travelling on Mersea Road 8, near Essex County Road 37, left the roadway, struck a bridge embankment and caught on fire.

Three people were found dead inside the vehicle.

Police say the investigation has been concluded.

