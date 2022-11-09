Police identify two killed in three-vehicle crash

Provincial police in Leamington have now identified two people killed in a fatal crash that happened earlier this year.

Police say 50-year-old Carrie Dawnette Steeman of Wheatley and 30-year-old Jacqueline Marie Steeman of Tilbury died after a three-vehicle collision in March on County Road 34 between Leamington and Wheatley.

According to police, the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash involved a sedan, a pick-up truck and a utility van and say the two that dead were occupants of the sedan.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the utility van was uninjured.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck, 22-year-old Jacob Fehr of Romney is charged with two counts of operation while impaired causing death, two counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of dangerous operation causing death and take motor vehicle without consent.

The OPP says the investigation is now complete.