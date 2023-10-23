Police identify two suspects in break-and-enter at a place of worship in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted as part of an investigation in a break-and-enter at a downtown place of worship.

Through a collaborative investigation with London, York, Peel and Toronto Police Services, four males were identified as suspects in numerous break-and-enters at places of worship across Ontario.

As a result, province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Saveriu Ion and 32-year-old Florin Sperache.

Police say on Sept. 10, four unknown male suspects arrived in Windsor via Highway 401 in a later-model Infiniti FX35.

The suspects attended a Buddhist temple in the 700 block of Goyeau Street, and are pictured on surveillance video scouting out the property.

Police say three of the suspects broke into the temple’s residential apartment and removed a safe, then left the scene in the getaway vehicle driven by the fourth suspect.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.